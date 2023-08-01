BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former depot manager for Crystal Creamery is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of powdered ice cream mix then selling it at a reduced price.

Additionally, Albert Carreno made fraudulent purchases through a company-issued credit card and authorized excessive payments for work carried out by a maintenance company he owned, and another owned by his cousin, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s investigators. The alleged thefts and fraud occurred over a three-year period, documents said.

The total loss was $1,070,153, according to a letter from Crystal Creamery officials contained in the documents.

Management reported the losses date back to January 2018, documents said. They broke them down as follows: $765,665 of missing product; $255,375 in fraudulent credit card purchases; and $58,113 in double or questionable payments for maintenance work.

Carreno, 51, is charged with embezzlement, grand theft and six counts of money laundering. His cousin, Rigo Carreno, also faces grand theft and money laundering charges, and both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

A private investigator in 2021 told sheriff’s deputies Crystal Creamery hired him to look into the loss of large amounts of vanilla and chocolate ice cream mix from the company’s Bakersfield location on Knudsen Lane. He narrowed down potential suspects to one person: Albert Carreno.

“(The investigator) said Carreno would receive a pallet of the powder from the manufacturing part of the company and tell them that it was not delivered,” according to the sheriff’s reports.

Carreno then took the powder and sold it at a lower price to Gallands Institutional Food Service in Bakersfield or Jose Ice Cream in McFarland, the investigator said in the documents.

By placing GPS devices on pallets of powder, the private investigator caught Carreno selling the product to Gallands, the reports say. When confronted, Carreno admitted guilt but claimed his thefts only amounted to $5,000, according to the documents.

“I am sorry for my actions and take full responsibility,” Carreno wrote in a confession to his employer of 22 years. He was fired on Oct. 8, 2021, documents said. In a March interview — a month before charges were filed — he told investigators he was currently employed as a sales manager for Sysco Foods.