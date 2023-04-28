BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pastor of Maricopa Community Church has been charged with a felony stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched and kissed a 12-year-old girl while giving her a driving lesson.

Stephen McCurtis, 68, admitted kissing the girl on the mouth, according to sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court. He said the girl pursued him and told him she loved him, the reports say.

“I’m not the pursuer,” McCurtis told investigators. “That’s important, I need you to write that down. I was the pursued.”

Told he might face charges, McCurtis talked about the damage that would bring not only to the church, but the city.

“Well I know this will mess up the church, I’m just saying, if this goes any further, period, it will hurt a lot of people, not just me, my family, my wife, everybody that goes here, the whole city will be devastated,” McCurtis said according to the documents. “I will be devastated.”

McCurtis has pleaded not guilty to lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and has a hearing scheduled next week. He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The girl came forward last year and said the incident happened a couple years earlier, according to the documents. She said the pastor touched her inappropriately over her clothing and kissed her, the reports say.

Investigators interviewed McCurtis multiple times in December. Asked if he ever touched the girl “in an intimate place,” McCurtis responded, “I’m not gonna admit to that,” according to the reports.

McCurtis said “it messed my head up” when the girl said she loved him, the documents say.

An investigator told McCurtis that, as a man in his 60s, he abused a position of trust and should have known better. He accused McCurtis of grooming and taking advantage of the girl.

The pastor agreed what he did was wrong, according to the documents. He told investigators he had apologized and thought the issued had been settled.

“If it comes out, this has been three years now, close to three years and the church is fine,” McCurtis said according to the documents. “Nobody’s doing anything, some people know, some people don’t, that’s it.”