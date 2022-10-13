BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping was sentenced Thursday to time served and ordered to attend psychiatric counseling, parenting classes and a one-year child abuser’s program.

Alina Serda, 19, pleaded no contest last month to resisting arrest and child cruelty. The attempted kidnapping charges were dismissed.

Judge David Zulfa told Serda she will likely be released later Thursday. She will be on probation for four years.

Serda was identified as the woman who tried kidnapping two children being pushed by their mother in a stroller and another child nearby the evening of Nov. 23 in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives, according to sheriff’s officials.

“I want that baby,” Serda told the mother according to court documents filed in the case. The mother backed up and screamed for help then ran inside a store and had an employee call 911.

Serda was initially found not competent to stand trial and sent to a psychiatric hospital. Criminal proceedings were reinstated after doctors said she had been restored to competency.