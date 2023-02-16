BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A counselor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl last year after he obtained permission for her to retrieve a phone taken during class, according to a warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators.

“I think you owe me a favor now,” the teen said Jose Solis told her in May of 2022. A teacher had taken her phone after catching her using it in class.

The teen told sheriff’s investigators Solis then touched her inappropriately and called her back to his office the next few days and continued touching her, according to the warrant.

After their last interaction, Solis told her, “Come back when you are 18,” she said according to the warrant.

Solis, 37, was arrested last month on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child. He had not been charged as of Thursday.

The teen reported the alleged assault on Jan. 29 after receiving a Snapchat friend request from Solis, according to the warrant.

An investigator was present when the teen called Solis using Snapchat’s voice call function, the warrant says. Solis admitted touching the girl and said he was attracted to her “because of her personality,” the investigator wrote in the warrant.