BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man lies in the fetal position near a table as he’s stomped and a bottle is smashed over his head.

Someone prevents him from standing up as another bottle flies in from offscreen, shattering near him.

The video ends, but subsequent ones posted to the same Instagram account show the assailants throwing gang signs with a caption boasting about the brutal beating, according to newly-released court documents.

Investigators who reviewed social media videos and surveillance footage of the Nov. 11 assault at the Monopoly Club identified those involved as members of the West Side Bakers street gang, the documents say.

Fidel Ivan Gandara, Anthony Robert Martinez, Jimmy Eddie Ramirez, Christian Emmanuel Romero and Rene Sanchez have each been charged with multiple counts of assault. They’re due back in court in early February.

Police say the man lying on the floor wasn’t the only victim at the club that night. Surveillance footage captured the suspects punching two other men, according to the documents.

A security guard who helped break up one of the fights said a man later identified as Ramirez told him, “I run this side of town,” and threatened to have the club on Oak Street shut down, according to the documents.

“In this specific case,” an investigator wrote in the documents, “the West Side Bakers worked in concert to brutally assault citizens who appeared to not be a threat and did not fight back.”