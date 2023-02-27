BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After he was taken from Thomas Jefferson Middle School to a sheriff’s interview room on Jan. 30, Jose Solis was asked if he knew why he was in custody.

The school counselor said he thought it might be for an unpaid traffic ticket, according to court documents.

Wrong, investigators said. It had to do with calls he made to a teen girl. Solis then decided to remain silent until his attorney arrived, documents said.

Earlier that day, detectives listened in on calls between Solis and and the girl in which he admitted touching her for sexual gratification, according to recently released reports filed by sheriff’s investigators.

“Solis told her it was his error and not hers, it was an attraction, and it was his error over and over,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “Solis said he just didn’t control himself and that it’s his issue.”

Solis, 37, is charged with five counts of committing sex acts with a minor. The girl was 14 at when Solis allegedly touched her last year in his office.

Free on $25,000 bail, he’s due back in court April 4.

The girl contacted authorities Jan. 29 after Solis sent her a friend request on Snapchat, according to the documents.

In May, the girl told investigators, her cellphone was taken by a teacher because she was using it during class and Solis managed to get the phone back. She said he then told her she owed him a favor and sexually abused her on that day and several subsequent days, according to the documents.

When the girl contacted the sheriff’s office, investigators told her to call Solis and ask about the incidents while they recorded the conversation.

Solis incriminated himself in multiple calls with the teen, the reports say. He told her he let his attraction for her go too far, according to the documents.

I know what was going on,” Solis said according to the reports. “I know what I was doing was wrong.”

At one point he asked the girl to meet but then acknowledged it probably wasn’t a good idea, reports say.

Later, after investigators had stopped recording and were attempting to get an arrest warrant, Solis repeatedly called back and asked if the girl if she was going to tell anyone, according to the documents. He said if she did, “I’m done,” and if word got out he would “end it and just be done with it,” documents said.

The teen recorded those conversations. Solis later blocked her on Snapchat, documents said. He was arrested the next day.