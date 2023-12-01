BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trouble followed wherever they went.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in a street takeover event Nov. 26, stopping at locations in Delano and McFarland, and prompting a large law enforcement response following reports of illegal activity.

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles; bottles were thrown and police vehicles damaged outside the Delano Walmart; at least one person used a laser affixed to a gun for laser strikes on a sheriff’s helicopter; vehicles drove recklessly around Lake Woollomes.

Then came the scene outside the McDonald’s on West Sherwood Avenue in McFarland. Roughly 100 vehicles, and between 200 to 300 people, congregated in the parking lot, say newly-released court filings. Police ordered them to leave; the crowd responded with profanities, but gradually started to depart.

But a fight in front of the McDonald’s would result in two arrests — a Fresno gang member and his girlfriend — after police used less-lethal weapons on the gang member.

A “ghost gun” — a firearm with no serial number — was found on Francisco Joaquin III, McFarland police said in documents filed in Superior Court. Police asked why he tried to run.

“I knew I was going to jail,” Joaquin responded according to the documents.

Joaquin, 21, has pleaded not guilty to gun-related charges and resisting arrest. Held on $105,000 bail, he’s due back in court next week.

His Instagram profile identifies him as a member of the Fresno Bulldogs street gang, according to the documents.

No charges were listed against his girlfriend, Anjanette Garcia, 22, and she’s no longer in custody. It’s alleged she tried to stop officers from arresting Joaquin.

The arrests

Police received a report of two people fighting at the McDonald’s entrance, both wearing hoodies.

Officers entered the McDonald’s and saw four possible suspects. Three followed orders and left the restaurant. Joaquin refused, the reports say.

He denied being involved in the fight. Then he ran, police said.

An officer chased him but Garcia blocked his path and they collided, according to the reports. Meanwhile, another officer outside the restaurant attempted to take Joaquin to the ground.

The officer who ran into Garcia made his way outside and tried to help. Then Garcia came out and grabbed one of the officers, the reports say. An officer seized her by the hair and pulled her away.

She fell backward and was taken into custody, the reports say.

Joaquin continued to struggle, police said. More officers arrived and Joaquin reached toward his ankle, according to the documents.

“Upon him doing this I believed Joaquin was reaching for a weapon,” an officer wrote.

The officer fired a round from a 40mm “less-lethal” projectile launcher. It hit Joaquin’s lower left thigh but had “little effect,” according to the documents.

Another officer used baton strikes on Joaquin’s right shoulder, again with little result, the reports say. Joaquin continued to resist and tried to stand up, police said.

It became necessary to quickly place him in custody “based on the totality of the circumstances, officers being outnumbered by multiple people . . .,” an officer wrote in the reports.

Joaquin was hit twice more with a baton, on his shin and thigh. These strikes made a difference.

The reports say Joaquin laid on his stomach, placed his hands behind his back and was handcuffed.

A black Glock-style 9mm handgun with a 30-round extended magazine was found on Joaquin’s right ankle, according the documents. The magazine had 26 rounds in it.

Joaquin told police the gun belonged to someone he met that day whose full name he didn’t know.

He complained of pain to his leg but refused medical treatment when taken to Adventist Health Delano, documents said. He had redness on his shoulder and back, a cut to his left thigh and a small cut to his right elbow, the reports say.

While being transported to the hospital, Joaquin told police, “I wish I would have stayed home. I f—– up.”