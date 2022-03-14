BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the 16-year-old asked for a hit of fentanyl, just a tiny one, Marilyn Elliott replied, “Sure, why not, just take a little bit,” according to newly released police reports.

Elliott, who was smoking the drug when the Bodfish teen entered her room the night of May 18, said she only saw the girl take one hit, the reports say. As far as she knew, she hadn’t used fentanyl in the past, she said.

The next morning, the girl’s mother found her dead in her bedroom, blood coming from her mouth and nose, according to reports filed in Superior Court. A doctor said it appeared she choked on her vomit.

Elliott, 26 at the time of the girl’s death, was charged in January with felony child cruelty. A court date isn’t listed.

The girl, who is unnamed in the documents, had been using fentanyl for about a month, a relative told police. Elliott was among those named who could have supplied the drug, the reports say.

Elliott has a history of drug use and in 2019 pleaded no contest to two drug-related charges, according to court records.

When questioned, Elliott at first told police she refused to give the teen fentanyl. She said she knew the girl was only a sophomore in high school and that fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose, the reports say.

Later, however, Elliott admitted letting her smoke the drug, according to the documents. She began to cry.

“I killed an innocent person,” she said according to the documents.