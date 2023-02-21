BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter police officer who witnessed a shooting Feb. 9 confronted the suspect in an alley shortly afterward and the man told him, “I’m the one you’re looking for,” according to court documents released Tuesday.

Officer Ethan Nousch wrote in a probable cause declaration that Elijah Jene Sanchez spontaneously said, “I did it.”

Later, Sanchez said, “I couldn’t even fight the case if I wanted to,” according to additional police reports filed in the case. “I got caught with my hand in the cookie jar and in broad daylight.”

Sanchez, 21, is being held on $1.3 million bail on charges including attempted murder and assault with a gun. He’s due back in court Thursday.

Both Sanchez and the victim had several gang-related tattoos, Nousch noted in his report.

The victim, whose name is redacted from the reports, was hit in the head and taken to Kern Medical. While there, he told police he had been a gang member but dropped out several years ago.

He said Sanchez approached him that morning in the area of West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue and yelled the name of a neighborhood, apparently claiming a gang affiliation, according to the documents.

Sanchez asked him “What’s up?” the victim said, and he responded by asking if Sanchez was having a bad day.

Sanchez yelled and lifted his sweater, first revealing and shortly afterward pulling a gun from his waistband, the victim told police. Not believing he would shoot, the victim told Sanchez they were in public, the documents said.

They were about 20 yards from each other when Sanchez pointed the gun and started firing, the victim said according to the documents. He turned and began to run across West Lerdo Highway toward a Starbucks when “he felt his body go numb,” the reports say. The victim said he realized he’d been hit in the head. He fell but managed to roll to avoid being hit again as Sanchez continued to fire, the documents said.

Eventually, the victim said, he managed to get up and run to the Starbucks parking lot, and Sanchez fled. The victim had bullet fragments in his head and it was unclear if he’d been hit once or twice, the reports say.