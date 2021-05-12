UPDATE: Chase that shut Interstate 5 involved kidnapping suspect, CHP says

UPDATE (2:01 p.m.): The freeway closed as a result of a chase involving a kidnapping suspect, according to the CHP.

The agency received a call from Arvin police around 10 a.m. advising they were chasing a kidnapping suspect who possibly had a girl in his vehicle, said CHP spokesman Robert Rodriguez.

The CHP took over the pursuit on southbound Highway 99. During the chase, the suspect kept exiting the freeway then getting back on, Rodriguez said.

The chase ended at the southbound 99 and Interstate 5 split when the suspect vehicle crashed into the center divider several times, Rodriguez said. The suspect, identified only as a male, refused to leave the vehicle. Rodriguez said he was removed with the assistance of the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team and taken to a hospital.

The male was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The entire freeway was closed about 90 minutes during the incident. Southbound 99 lanes were being diverted to Highway 166 and the truck bypass, he said.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): Northbound I-5 north of Laval road is now back open, according to the CHP. All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are being diverted to I-5 at Highway 166.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Interstate 5 are closed north of Laval Road due to police activity, California Highway Patrol says.

Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said in a tweet shortly before noon.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

