BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cellphone found near the body of Dontae Maurice Lee provided police with their first clue as to who was responsible for his death, according to a prosecutor.

The phone was registered to Louis Bell and contained multiple selfies of his tattooed body, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Zigler said. But the photos weren’t what most interested detectives.

Of greater importance, Zigler said, were text messages exchanged between Bell and his girlfriend, Mindie Evans, discussing Lee’s murder.

“These text messages tell you exactly what these people did and what they planned to do,” Zigler said Monday during closing arguments in the trial of Bell, 51, Evans, 38, and Bell’s brother, Dellon Bell, 48.

The three are charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2020, stabbing death of Lee, 38. Evans is also charged with conspiracy.

Autumn Paine, the attorney representing Louis Bell, said investigators honed in on her client from the beginning and failed to consider other potential suspects.

“Law enforcement absolutely failed to investigate anyone else,” Paine said.

Paine threw doubt upon the thoroughness of the investigation, reliability of witness testimony and accuracy of Google mapping data that showed the location of Louis Bell’s phone on the night of the killing. She asked jurors to use their common sense and for each to make their own decision.

Attorneys Janice Kim and Elliott Magnus, representing Evans and Dellon Bell, respectively, will give their closing arguments Tuesday. The case will then go to the jury.

Evidence

The Bells are accused of carrying out the slaying and Evans of encouraging it. She alleged Lee had sexually assaulted her.

“Do that m.f. the way he did me,” Evans texted Louis Bell the night of the killing.

“‘Bout 2 do it now,’ Louis Bell responded at 9:08 p.m. At 9:59 p.m. he texted, ‘Done,'” Zigler said.

A half-hour later, Louis Bell texted Evans to let her know he lost one of his phones. Later, he let her know he had worked up an appetite.

“Hungry after killing,” Louis Bell texted Evans, according to Zigler.

Cellphone data revealed the phone was in the area of the Fastrip at 805 34th St. Zigler said the Bells waited for Lee at the Fastrip, which he was known to frequent, then followed and ambushed him in a nearby alley. Lee was stabbed nine times in the chest and back, and had defensive wounds to his hands.

“This was a stabbing by two people,” Zigler said. “That is established by the stab wounds to Mr. Lee. That is established by the fact that Dellon was with Louis the entire night.”

When contacted by police at home, both Louis and Dellon Bell were in possession of large knives, Zigler said. The sheath holding Louis Bell’s 14-inch hunting knife had a spot of blood that tested positive for Lee’s DNA, she said.

Although the Bells killed Lee, Evans is just as culpable, Zigler told the jury.

“All three are equally responsible for the death of Dontae Lee,” she said.