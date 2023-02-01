BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of human trafficking victims were rescued in a statewide operation that took place last month, Bakersfield police said.

Locally, two adults were rescued and 10 people arrested for solicitation of prostitution, police said. Four others were arrested on charges related to ongoing human trafficking investigations.

BPD partnered with the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force and more than 82 other law enforcement agencies for Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, which took place from Jan. 22 to 28.

Statewide, the operation resulted in the arrests of 368 people on suspicion of various offenses, according to BPD. Six minors and 125 adults were identified as trafficking victims and rescued. The minors were taken into protective custody.