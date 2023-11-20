BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 400 marijuana plants, a gun and ammunition were seized from an illegal indoor grow site in an east Bakersfield neighborhood, according to a warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators.

The grow operation was discovered Nov. 9 at a home on Trent Street when a warrant was served in connection to a man wanted for crimes in Tulare and Kern counties. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Investigators found 467 marijuana plants, a handgun, 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, about $2,000 in cash, several cellphones and a clear plastic baggie containing about a gram of suspected cocaine, according to the warrant.