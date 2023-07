Marijuana plants are visible in a greenhouse structure in this photo included in a search warrant.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities destroyed 452 marijuana plants at a grow site east of Mojave, according to a search warrant.

A property about 2 miles east of East Trotter Avenue and 20th Street contained 45 greenhouse structures draped with plastic covering, according to the warrant. Photos contained in the court filing revealed marijuana plants were being grown inside at least some of the structures.

The warrant was executed on July 12, according to the filing.