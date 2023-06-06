BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of files with “child pornographic titles” were found on a computer at the home of a teacher who worked at Bessie Owens Elementary School, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

The computer was examined during a search of the home of Matthew Ambrose after an investigation linked him to sharing child pornography online, the warrant says. Ambrose was arrested May 23 on suspicion of distribution and possession of child pornography and is free on bail.

As of Tuesday evening, Ambrose, 59, had not been charged with a crime, court records show.

Bakersfield City School District officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation and Ambrose will not return to the school site.

Ambrose was hired as a substitute teacher at BCSD in 1996 and became a full-time teacher the following year. Some of the schools he taught at include Munsey and Pauly Elementary and Owens Intermediate (formerly known as Lincoln Jr. High), according to BCSD.