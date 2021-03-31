Human trafficking suspect believed to be in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of human trafficking in San Luis Obispo County who is currently believed to be in Kern County.

Joshua Diante Murphy, 26, is wanted in connection with trafficking a 15-year-old girl, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. A $1 million warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Sheriff’s officials have released a photo of Murphy.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 805-781-4589, or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers via their website, slotips.org, or by calling 805-549-STOP.