Human remains were found north of Mojave on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday deputies were called out to a report of possible human remains at Cache Creek Road and Highway 58. Homicide detectives we called to the scene and confirmed that the remains were human skeletal remains.

The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information you are urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.