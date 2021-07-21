Human remains found in Rosamond identified

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three discoveries of human remains along Aerospace Highway this year are part of the same, active homicide investigation.

The remains belonged to 24-year-old Stephanie Ashley Bonilla of Los Angeles, coroner’s officials said Wednesday.

Partial remains were found Jan. 9 and 11 in the area of Frontage and Dawn roads, an area parallel to the highway and north of Rosamond. That month, California City police told 17 News the remains were not those of the missing boys Orrin and Orson West. Initially, both discoveries had separate releases from the coroner’s office with different case numbers.

Roughly two months later, remains were found again on March 17 off Rattlesnake Road, which is less than 2 miles from the Dawn and Frontage location. No release was sent for that case, and that month KCSO couldn’t confirm whether the discovery was linked to the first two.

Responding to a follow-up email this week, Public Information Officer Danielle Kernkamp said the three desert cases are “one and the same.”

Anyone with more information that could help investigators is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness Program at 661-322-4040.