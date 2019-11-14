Human remains found in Mojave identified as San Gabriel Valley kidnapping victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Human remains found in June in Mojave have been identified as those of a 29-year-old man abducted from the San Gabriel Valley last year.

The coroner’s office says the skeletal remains of Rouchen Liao were found June 12 at Cache Creek Road and Highway 58. Manner of death is undetermined, and it’s unknown when he died.

In February, two Chinese nationals have been indicted in the kidnapping.

Guangyao Yang, 25, and Peicheng Shen, 33, had their last known U.S. residences in West Covina, but both are believed to have fled to China.

Guangyao Yang and Peicheng Shen, courtesy of FBI

Witnesses reported seeing Liao driven away from a shopping center located at 140 West Valley Boulevard by a man in a dark-colored minivan the evening of July 16, 2018.