Human remains identified as California City man missing since 2017

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Human remains found in a remote area of eastern Kern County last month have been identified as a man who went missing more than three years ago under suspicious circumstances, California City police said.

Phillip “Pete” Hammond of California City was 52 at the time of his July 4, 2017, disappearance, police said. His car was located later the same month in a remote area north of California City, but authorities failed to find him despite a 40-square-mile search with helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and cadaver dogs.

It wasn’t until Nov. 17 that deputies located Hammond’s remains in the Cantil area.

A homicide investigation remains open and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call California City police at 760-373-8606.