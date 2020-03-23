Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 12th case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Human fetus dumped in Oildale trash bin

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A human fetus was dumped in a trash bin in Oildale within the past few days, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

It’s unknown who placed the fetus in the trash container in the 700 block of Meadow Grove Court, officials said. Detectives were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

The area is east of Meadows Field and south of Merle Haggard Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News