Human fetus dumped in Oildale trash bin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A human fetus was dumped in a trash bin in Oildale within the past few days, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

It’s unknown who placed the fetus in the trash container in the 700 block of Meadow Grove Court, officials said. Detectives were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

The area is east of Meadows Field and south of Merle Haggard Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.