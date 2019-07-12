Human bones found in Mojave desert in January belong to previously identified homicide victim, coroner says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a pair of human bones found in the Mojave desert in January belong to a man already identified, but whose killing remains unsolved.

The coroner said the bones found on Jan. 16 in North Edwards belonged to Karl Wayne Sharrah — a 49-year-old man from Valley Springs.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to the desert in an area northeast of Dust Devil Avenue and found the two bones.

Sharrah was previously identified by the coroner’s office by DNA in October 2018 after a portion of his remains were discovered in 2016. He was determined to have been killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about Sharrah or his killing are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.