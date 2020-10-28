UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting person in East Bakersfield, firing at sheriff’s helicopter

UPDATE (4:17 p.m.): A man has been taken into custody in connection with shooting a person on Water Street then opening fire on a sheriff’s helicopter as authorities searched for him, sheriff’s officials said.

At 2:47 p.m., law enforcement were dispatched to a shooting on Water Street, south of Columbus Street, said sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson. A person was found suffering major injuries, and deputies swarmed the area to find the shooter.

Just after 3 p.m., the shooter was found and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Swanson said. The man ran into a neighborhood, and roughly 10 minutes later fired at a helicopter that was used to direct deputies to his location.

Deputies found the gunman in a backyard at 3:50 p.m. and another shooting occurred, Swanson said. The gunman went down and was arrested at 3:54 p.m. then taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Bakersfield College said classes scheduled on campus Wednesday evening have been canceled.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large police presence was reported Wednesday afternoon in East Bakersfield. Officers from multiple agencies were reported in the area of Dartmouth Street and Noble Avenue.

A SWAT truck is at the scene, and a helicopter is circling the area. Law enforcement from the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are at the scene.

Reports of an officer-involved shooting had not been confirmed as of 3:35 p.m.

Washington Middle and Noble Elementary schools had no children present at the time of the incident and have locked down their facilities. Bakersfield College issued an alert to shelter in place and stay away from the campus due to reports of a man armed with a shotgun.

