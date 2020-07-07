Homicides involving Kern County children part of broader increase in violent crime across U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The headlines have been dominated by news of a resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, lingering social and racial unrest, and a potentially contentious, looming national election, but America is in the midst of another unfolding drama as well.

Chicago, Boston, Atlanta — all have seen spikes in homicides, and part of the alarming toll, perhaps like never before, are children. Kern County, on track to again lead the state in homicide rate, might be no different.

We know this much: The county is on pace for another record year in homicides. Kern has already experienced 63 homicides, putting us on track to exceed 2018’s record tally of 113 — never mind last year’s total of 96.

What makes the numbers especially hard to accept, year in and year out, is the toll of children victimized by this violence, both intentionally and as innocents caught in the crossfire.

Most recently, it was 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre of Bakersfield. Her accused killer was arrested this weekend and booked early Monday morning on a dozen charges including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Last Thursday, 11- and 12- year old Delano girls — Elayna Saidee, about to enter the 7th grade, and her friend Makeliah Osorno, was killed at a party. They’re the 7th and 8th homicide victims in Delano this year who are 21 or younger.

Delano minister Eric Juarez says the killings demand action.

“Now we’re coming to a place to where … the world is becoming so divided,” he said. “The attacks are starting to happen where people really, truly aren’t caring who they’re attacking. For our city it’s been a problem. And it’s really time that the community and the citizens get involved.”

BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair says homicides involving children — cases like the 2017 killing of 5-year-old Kason Guyton — stay with officers.

“Absolute innocence,” he said. “(Children) that did not deserve in any form, fashion, in any kind of polite or civilized society, what happened to them.”

Violent crime in general is down across the U.S., but murder rates are surging. Among the 36 largest U.S. cities that provide 2020 data at least through May, 29 are on track to exceed last year’s total. And the victims continue to include children. In Chicago, nine children have been shot dead just in the past two weeks. The tolls are similar tolls in Atlanta, Boston, New York and Memphis, where the police chief said this week he expects 2020 to be the deadliest for children in that community’s history.

Those are not cities with whom Kern County wants to share notoriety. Not for these reasons, anyway.