Homicides and assaults increased in March, BPD statistics show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city in March saw an increase in homicides and assaults compared to the prior two months.

One homicide occurred in January and another in February, but they were followed by five in March, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The surge in aggravated assaults was more prominent. January had 77 assaults, February 71 and then that number grew to 105 for March, according to BPD. Robberies, which were in the mid-50s for both January and February, rose to 70 in March.

Other crimes such as rape, burglary, larceny and auto theft didn’t see much change.

Last year, there were no homicides in March, but January and February saw a total of seven killings, the department said. And in 2018, 10 homicides occurred from January through March.

“As you can see by the previous six years of numbers that are attached, property crimes and violent crimes vary from month to month and year to year and there are not many predictable patterns,” said BPD spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley in an email.

In areas patrolled by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, there was one homicide reported in February and three in March. Assaults saw an increase from 374 to 414, burglaries swelled from 206 to 263 and auto thefts jumped 34 percent, from 192 to 257, sheriff’s officials said.