Homicide investigation underway in southwest Bakersfield

A man has died after a shooting in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department was called to the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue near South Real Road around 9:30 a.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to BPD. The man died at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

By our count this would mark the 107th homicide this year in Kern County.

If you have any information, call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111. 

Details from officials are limited at this time, we will update as more information becomes available.

