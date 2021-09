BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died from an apparent stab wound in south Bakersfield on Tuesday, police said.

Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. to the 3200 block of Larson Lane, where they found the man. He was declared dead at the scene, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.