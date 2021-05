ONYX, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found here early Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The body, identified only as that of a female, was found about 12:49 a.m. in the 8000 block of Harmony Lane, sheriff’s officials said. The body had trauma to it, officials said, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.