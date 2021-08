ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man with apparent injuries to his upper body died at a park here Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to DiGiorgio Park to a report of a man on the ground with blood around him, police said. The man died by the time police arrived a minute later.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.