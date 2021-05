RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died here Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 900 block of Skylark Avenue and found a woman with trauma to her body, according to sheriff’s officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.