LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead here Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:14 p.m. to the 1600 block of Curran Way, where a wounded man was found, according to a sheriff’s release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name had not been released.



Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.