BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at 12106 Brockridge Lane.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies arrived and located a victim. Officials said the victim indicated the homeowner, Matthew McKee, shot at him while he was trying to get his things.

Officials said metro units responded and surrounded the house; air support also assisted with this investigation.

KCSO said they located and arrested McKee.

A marijuana grow was located on the property and a narcotics call-out was initiated, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.