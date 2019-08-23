Homeowner of residence apparently targeted in Remington Avenue shooting is convicted felon with lengthy record, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homeowner of the residence in southwest Bakersfield that was apparently the target of a drive-by shooting is a convicted felon and gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to court records.

Tomice Fryman, 45, told police he was celebrating his wife’s birthday Aug. 17 at their house on Remington Avenue when shots were fired to the front of the residence, a newly filed document says.

Fryman and his wife said they never saw the shooters and claimed no one fired a gun in their backyard. Officers, however, seized 29 spent shell casings of various calibers from the residence, according to the document.

They also seized surveillance footage that showed multiple people — all alleged gang members — returning fire at the vehicle from Fryman’s property, according to the document.

Court records show Fryman’s criminal record in Kern County stretches back to 1994.

In his most recent case, in 2015, Fryman pleaded no contest to DUI causing bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in prison. He has also pleaded no contest to being a gang member.

The following men were at the party and have pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies filed in connection with the shooting: Jonathan Rae Knight, 30; Ricky Allen, 37; Paul Arthur Frausto, 27; and JP Chaney, 25.

A Bakersfield Police Department investigation is ongoing. No one was injured, but vehicles and residences in the area were struck by gunfire.