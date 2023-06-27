BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homeless man was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman in an alley near Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records.

Angel David Hermosill Rivera, 38, was found guilty of multiple charges in connection with the January 2020 assault that occurred in an alley off Alder Street, north of 24th Street and west of F Street.

According to court documents, Rivera was detained and brought before the woman, who told police she was “1,000 percent positive” he was the man who assaulted her. The woman appeared to be in shock and could barely walk, documents said.

Rivera’s girlfriend told police she and Rivera live outdoors near 30th and H streets. The morning of Jan. 24 they walked through alleys looking for recyclables and passed a woman sitting in an alley under a carport, the girlfriend said.

Later, Rivera said he needed to use the bathroom and left her, the girlfriend said according to the documents. He returned about 30 minutes later. He then said he needed to meet someone at the bus terminal and left for another 20 minutes, she told police.

Questioned at police headquarters, Rivera repeatedly denied sexually assaulting the woman.