Homeless man denied sexually assaulting woman, said he was collecting cans: reports

Angel Rivera stands next to an attorney during his arraignment. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angel David Hermosill Rivera and his girlfriend, both homeless, were out collecting cans the morning of Jan. 24 when he left her for a while, going back into an alley off Alder Street.

Rivera claimed he went back into the alley to get more cans. Investigators believe he sexually assaulted a woman he had passed in the alley.

According to court documents released Wednesday, Rivera was brought to the location where the woman first spoke to police. The woman said she was “1,000 percent positive” he was the man who assaulted her.

Officers noted the woman “appeared to be in shock and could barely walk.”

Rivera, 35, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies filed against him in connection with the Jan. 24 assault. He is held on $100,000 bail and his next court hearing is scheduled for March 5.

Rivera’s girlfriend told police she and Rivera live outdoors near 30th and H streets. The morning of Jan. 24 they walked through alleys looking for recyclables and passed a woman sitting in an alley under a carport, the girlfriend said.

Later, Rivera said he needed to use the bathroom and left her, the girlfriend said according to the documents. He returned about 30 minutes later. He then said he needed to meet someone at the bus terminal and left for another 20 minutes, she told police.

Questioned at police headquarters, Rivera repeatedly denied sexually assault the woman.

He told investigators he had lived most of his life in Los Angeles and had only been in Bakersfield three months. Rivera said he was attending courses at Bakersfield College in the hopes of becoming a personal fitness trainer.

Rivera denied he had ever been arrested, but a background check showed he had previously been arrested on charges of injuring an officer and vandalism, the documents said.