Angel Rivera stands next to an attorney during his arraignment. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 37-year-old man was found guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a woman in an alley just northwest of Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Angel David Hermosill Rivera on multiple felony counts brought in connection with an assault reported in January 2020, in an alley off Alder Street, north of 24th Street and west of F Street.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Sept. 14.

According to court documents, Rivera was detained and brought before the woman. She told police she was “1,000 percent positive” he was the man who assaulted her.

The woman appeared to be in shock and could barely walk, police said in the documents.

Rivera’s girlfriend told police they live outdoors near 30th and H streets. The morning of Jan. 24, they walked through alleys looking for recyclables and passed a woman sitting in an alley under a carport.

Later, Rivera said he needed to use the bathroom and left for about a half hour, the girlfriend said according to the documents.

Questioned at police headquarters, Rivera denied sexually assaulting the woman.