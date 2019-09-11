Hive heist: Taft man arrested in connection to bee hive thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime investigators say they cracked a case of a string of suspected bee hive heists.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested 36-year-old Jose Martinez for conspiracy, grand theft and possession of stolen property in connection to the thefts.

KCSO said detectives obtained video and images of a possible suspect of numerous thefts and eventually identified a vechicle connected to a home in Taft.

Deputies found the stolen property and recovered the what was stolen in connection to the thefts at a home in the 500 block of Philippine Street.

Officials did not specify how many hives were stolen nor the value of the hives.