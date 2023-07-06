BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield person picked up a hitchhiker, had their vehicle stolen and the hitchhiker allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit into Los Angeles County.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were dispatched to San Lorenzo Avenue Wednesday afternoon for the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon officers’ arrival contact was made with the victim who reported their Toyota Camry was stolen.

Police say the victim picked up a male hitchhiker in Fresno Tuesday and transported them to Bakersfield. The person allowed the hitchhiker to stay the night at their family residence and bought the man a train ticket his destination in Southern California.

According to police, the victim left the hitchhiker unattended with their vehicle and the hitchhiker took the vehicle without permission.

The hitchhiker led the California Highway Patrol on a chase into Los Angeles County, according to BPD.

Bakersfield police say the department was not involved in the pursuit.

Video from the scene shows officers with the California Highway Patrol detaining the suspect.