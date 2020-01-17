Hit and run suspect who deputies say intentionally hit pedestrian has been arrested

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A motorist accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian then fleeing the scene has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to K and Shasta streets to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The motorist had left the scene and the pedestrian, who suffered major injuries, was taken to a local hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators obtained a possible address for the suspect in Lancaster, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the suspect vehicle and detained 44-year-old Angel Palacio, officials said.

Palacio was booked into the Mojave Jail on charges of attempted murder and hit and run resulting in injury.

Deputies said the victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.