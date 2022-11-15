BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed 70-year-old man arrested earlier this month in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with fatal injuries told officers he thought the man got up and walked away, according to a court filing.

Jerry Oscar Aguirre admitted to driving a silver BMW sedan that hit a man on Chester Avenue and leaving the scene after briefly pulling over, according to a warrant filed by police in Superior Court. He said he didn’t call police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Kern Medical, where he later died, police said Tuesday.

Aguirre was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and driving without a license. Charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Court records show Aguirre has multiple prior convictions for driving without a license.

Police were called to the crash at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the intersection of Fourth Street and Chester Avenue, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Officers found a man lying in the roadway with major injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a BMW sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed,” according to the filing. Broken car pieces from a BMW were located in the roadway.

“I reviewed a video recording from a nearby business that captured the suspect vehicle pulling over to the side of the road and stopping momentarily after the collision,” an investigator wrote in the filing. The car’s right taillight wasn’t working properly.

Using a camera system that allows law enforcement to search for vehicles by make, color, license plate and other details, an investigator asked for all BMWs that traveled through intersections where the cameras are located, the filing says. The search returned 49 vehicles, including a gray or silver sedan traveling north on Chester Avenue at 10:33 p.m.

That car’s right taillight wasn’t functioning properly, according to the warrant.

A records check revealed the car was registered to Aguirre and officers contacted him at his home. They found a BMW with “significant fresh damage” parked in the driveway, the right side of the windshield shattered and caved in, according to the filing.

Small glass fragments were both inside the car and on a black jacket Aguirre wore, the investigator wrote in the filing.

Aguirre has convictions for driving without a license in 2005, 2008 and 2011, according to court records.