BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Wasco that happened Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Wasco substation sheriff’s responded to reports of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle in the area. Deputies located a woman suffering from major injuries when they arrived on scene and the victim died shortly after. KCSO did not release any other details regarding the investigation.

Officials say to expect a more detailed report on the incident in the near future.