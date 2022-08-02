BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail.

According to CHP, Ibarra drove a black Audi SUV east on the highway at 6:40 p.m. when he shot at another vehicle west of H Street. There was damage to the other vehicle’s right front window.

Ibarra was arrested July 28. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 10.