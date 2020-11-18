High-speed chase ends at 24th and Oak streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high-speed chase that began in the Fort Tejon area just before noon ended at 24th and Oak streets after the driver exited Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Bakersfield police dog was used to take the driver into custody, CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The driver suffered injuries and has been taken to a hospital.

It’s suspected the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance, Rodriguez said.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

