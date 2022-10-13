BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As bullets were fired into him, Kelly Rees Pitts was seated on an ATV and not facing the shooter, a retired crime lab analyst who examined autopsy reports, blood evidence and police transcripts testified Thursday.

The shots came from behind Pitts and “he’s turned, he’s crouched, he’s trying to move away,” Gregory Laskowski testified. He said the shooter stood close enough there was “back spatter” — blood flew out from Pitts’ body in the direction the bullets came from.

Laskowski, who retired as a criminalist earlier this year and previously was supervisor at Kern Regional Crime Lab, acknowledged during cross-examination the situation was fluid and Pitts’ head may have been turned away while his body faced the direction from which the bullets approached. He said a blood indicates Pitts “could be” moving in the shooter’s direction after the first two of three shots were fired.

The shooter, Wendy Howard, is charged with first-degree murder and claims she fired in self-defense after confront Pitts, an ex-boyfriend, over his molestation of her teenage daughter. The shooting happened June 5, 2019, outside Howard’s home in Tehachapi, where Pitts, who lived down the street, had gone to drop off a grandson.

She faces 50 years to life if convicted.

Laskowski’s testimony came on the seventh day of trial and will continue this afternoon. The prosecution has called witnesses to the shooting — including Howard’s daughter Bayley Frost — detectives, a forensic pathologist, district attorney investigators and multiple workers at the crime lab.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard next week.