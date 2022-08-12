BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder earlier this week in the 2020 death of a woman in Central Bakersfield was arrested Thursday afternoon, police said.

James Glass, 46, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lowell Park, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He’s due in court Monday.

Glass is accused of killing Henryetta Snowden, 68, according to the release. She was found dead July 8, 2020, at a home in the 1300 block of Chester Place. She had injuries consistent with an assault, police said.

A charged of first-degree murder was filed Wednesday. Glass was initially arrested in March but released.