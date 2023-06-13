BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects officials say are connected to an incident that happened on March 29 in northeast Bakersfield.

The suspects were reported to brandish a firearm and robbed the AMPM store in the 3000 block of Union Avenue, just north of Niles Street. The firearm was never fired, officials said.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic:

The teenage suspect was last seen wearing a gray “Thrasher” brand hooded sweatshirt.

Photos provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a “Nike” brand black hooded sweatshirt.

Photos provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.