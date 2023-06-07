BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of burglary at a downtown Bakersfield home.

Officers say the burglary happened on May 27 on 19th Street, just west of Q Street, in downtown Bakersfield.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with an average build, weighs 180 pounds and stands between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He has red hair, a red beard and mustache, officials said.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a light green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and grey Vans shoes.