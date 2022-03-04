BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested for stolen mail addressed to multiple locations throughout Bakersfield after being tracked down by a helicopter Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 11:39 p.m. officers saw a vehicle that was believed to be involved with thefts on Marco Polo Avenue near Vurdrugo Lane, according to BPD. The department tracked the vehicle with assistance from Air 1 Patrol Helicopter with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

While being followed two subjects abandoned the vehicle on Calloway Drive near Rosedale Highway when officers on the ground detained Erik Jones, 31 and Frederico Garcia, 44.

Garcia had warrants for keeping a place to sell controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license, according to Kern inmate records.

When officers search the vehicle abandoned by Jones and Garcia they found stolen mail from all across Bakersfield and burglary tools known for breaking into vehicles and mailboxes, according to BPD.

Police say the vehicle had a police scanner, brake light kill switch and a remote-controlled license plate flipper with multiple license plates affixed.

Jones and Garcia face charges of commission of mail theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to BPD.

Police say owners of the stolen mail will be contacted by the Bakersfield Police Department.