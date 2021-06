BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Part of California Avenue will be closed in both directions next week.

The city said California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday so that k-rail can be removed. Traffic will be detoured using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street for westbound motorists and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street for those traveling east.