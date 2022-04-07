BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is in a standoff with a man at a residence in south Bakersfield who shot an officer in the head with a pellet gun Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m. police responded to Tollhouse Drive near South Bliss Street just south of Highway 58 to assist the Bakersfield Fire Department who encountered a man starting fires at a residence while armed with a gun, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located the man who then shot an officer in the head with the gun. The officer sustained minor injuries and the gun was determined to be a pellet gun.

Police say the man has started multiple fires throughout the standoff and has barricaded himself inside the residence. He has also armed himself with multiple weapons including a sword and a knife.

The Bakersfield Police have surrounded the residence and are attempting to call the man out of the residence over a loudspeaker.

Police are asking the man to come out of the residence with their hands up and are also warning him they may deploy a K9 officer.

Negotiators and family members of the man are at the scene trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to BPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.